BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Strong and severe storms hit West Michigan on Monday afternoon, leaving thousands without power, including neighbors in Barry County.

Storm damage hit the Lakewood Early Childhood Center, and a portion of the roof was even blown off the building.

WATCH: Roof blown off Early Childhood Center, superintendent says it can no longer 'safely serve students'

Roof blown off Early Childhood Center, superintendent says it can no longer 'safely serve students'

Superintendent Jodi Duits shared a letter with FOX 17 sent to the district's staff and families.

The letter explains that around 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Early Childhood Center activated a shelter in place following emergency sirens in Woodland, due to severe storm warnings and high winds in the area.

Around 3 p.m., a portion of the roof over the administration office was blown off the building, and buses en route for dismissal were pulled off for shelter around 3:15 p.m.

The letter reads, in part: “We are incredibly grateful for the swift action of our team and the cooperation of our school family, ensuring that the safety of our youngest learners remained our absolute priority throughout the situation. As a result, there were no injuries of staff or students.”

Duits adds that this is the second time in recent years the building has suffered from storm damage, the first being in 2017.

The letter also says that steps are being taken to close the Early Childhood Center since it can no longer safely serve students.

You can find Duits' full statement below.

Jodi Duits, FOX 17

Additionally, Woodland Township Fire Chief Bryon Lehman shared the following information with FOX 17:

"On May 18, Barry County Central Dispatch activated the emergency sirens for Barry County to let the communities know that severe weather was heading our way.



The sirens went off at 14:27, and the administration decided to move the students into the gymnasium for their safety along with the staff.



At approximately 14:55, the south part of the building 'Administration Building' was hit with a strong wind gust, causing the second roof to come loose and blow over onto the building, along with sending insulation and other debris into the drive and nearby yards.



In 2017, the west roof was severely damaged due to a strong wind gust also.



In both events, no one was injured." Woodland Township Fire Chief Bryon Lehman

FOX 17 also spoke with Ron Martin, who has lived on the neighboring lawn to the Early Childhood Center for 61 years.

Martin also taught at the Early Childhood Center for 36 years.

Although there was no damage to his home, his lawn was covered in storm debris.

“I looked out our door that goes to the school, and I could see parts of the roof flying through the air, and it was raining real hard. It lasted about 15 minutes, and it was done,” Martin said.

The district is assessing the damage, but both Lakewood Middle School and Lakewood High School were without power as of Monday night.

The Early Childhood Center will be closed Tuesday, May 19.

Families should await further announcements from the district regarding other buildings.

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