Watch
NewsLocal NewsBarry

Actions

MSP: 17-year-old found dead in Hastings Twp. was killed with crossbow

items.[0].image.alt
Hastings Police Department
242839772_2187675598066345_2346735965434928821_n.jpg
Posted at 9:15 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 21:15:39-05

HASTINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a teen who was found buried in a shallow grave in Hastings Township last month was killed with a crossbow.

Troopers confirmed the information with FOX 17 Friday evening.

17-year-old Lane Roslund went missing in September before MSP discovered human remains in a shallow grave a month later.

The remains were confirmed to have belonged to Roslund shortly after.

The suspect, Patrick Hunter Gilmore, faces open murder and death concealment charges, according to the Barry County Prosecutor’s Office.

READ MORE: 1 arrested after MSP finds body believed to be missing teen in Hastings Twp.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time