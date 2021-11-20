MSP: 17-year-old found dead in Hastings Twp. was killed with crossbow

HASTINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a teen who was found buried in a shallow grave in Hastings Township last month was killed with a crossbow.

Troopers confirmed the information with FOX 17 Friday evening.

17-year-old Lane Roslund went missing in September before MSP discovered human remains in a shallow grave a month later.

The remains were confirmed to have belonged to Roslund shortly after.

The suspect, Patrick Hunter Gilmore, faces open murder and death concealment charges, according to the Barry County Prosecutor’s Office.

