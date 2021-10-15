Body found in Hastings Twp. confirmed to belong to missing teen

HASTINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police have confirmed the body found this week in a shallow grave in Hastings Township was that of Lane Roslund, the 17-year-old who was reported missing last month.

READ MORE: 1 arrested after MSP finds body believed to be missing teen in Hastings Twp.

Troopers executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home in Hastings Township as part of helping Hastings police investigate the teen’s missing person case.

Investigators found the human remains on the property during the search.

They believed them to be Roslund’s remains but did not confirm that until Friday.