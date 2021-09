HASTINGS, Mich. — According to the Hastings Police Department, Lane Roslund has been missing for two weeks as of Sept. 27, 2021.

Hastings Police Department

Eoslund was last seen at Tyden Park on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Those with information regarding Roslund are urged to contact Hastings Police Department at (269) 945-5744, Barry County Central Dispatch at (269) 948-4800 or Barry County Silent Observer at 1 (800) 310-9031.

