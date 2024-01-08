Man charged with domestic terrorism following alleged plan to take over Barry Township

BARRY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in Barry County say they thwarted a plan to violently overthrow the local government in a rural township.

The Barry Township Police Department says a man from Prairieville Township made death threats to several people on December 11, 2023, along with promising to take over Barry Township.

Investigators say the man behind those threats is Christopher Mickey. Police believe the 40-year-old had the means to carry out his threats.

Officers from both Barry Township Police and Prairieville Township formed an impromptu partnership to track Mickey down. Officers found Mickey traveling towards Barry Township. They ordered him to pull over, but say Mickey tried to evade them.

He was eventually arrested in the parking lot of the Delton VFW hall.

Mickey was arraigned on multiple charges, including Threat of Terrorism, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon with Unlawful Intent, Fleeing Police, and Reckless Driving. His arraignment hearing on December 12, 2023 was not previously announced.

Mickey is being held on a $100,000 cash surety bond. His next court date is scheduled for January 10.

