Hickory Corners firefighter fighting for life after Influenza-A diagnosis

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — After 30-plus years with the Hickory Corners Fire Department in Barry County, one of the department’s most decorated members is fighting for his life in intensive care.

Greg Garrett has responded to more calls than anyone else in the building, and was named Firefighter of the Year in 1991 and 2004.

He was diagnosed with Influenza-A around Christmas time and his condition worsened in the days after.

“He had really bad coughing, he experienced a broken rib and then he kept on getting more ill and he experienced nine broken ribs,” said Assistant Fire Chief Rod Mox. “That then grew into that he had a collapsed lung.”

Garrett is now in intensive care and relies on a ventilator to breathe. Mox, whose been working at the department with Garrett for over 20-years, misses the presence of his friend at the station.

“His daughter used to babysit my kids,” said Mox. “It’s one of our own. We’re family, as most fire departments are.”

And like a family, they’re stepping in to help when it’s most needed. The department has started a Go Fund Me page for Garrett’s medical expenses, and to let his family know they aren’t battling this alone.

“This is going to be a long recovery,” said Mox.

Garrett is considered a good friend to his fellow firefighters, and an outstanding father; both of his children are first responders like him. At the station, Garrett’s locker sits untouched – all his equipment still inside.

“We’re hoping and praying that he will come back and put this gear back on,” said Mox.

If you’d like to help by providing food or outreach, message the Go Fund Me page set up for Garrett, contact FOX17 at 616-447-5291 or the Hickory Corners Fire Department at 269-671-5103.