Hastings woman scores $100K after doubling winnings with Power Play

LANSING, Mich. — A woman from Hastings scored $100,000 with a recent Powerball ticket!

The Michigan Lottery says 64-year-old Debra Cogger matched four numbers and the Powerball in a drawing that took place Sept. 9.

Those numbers were 11-19-29-63-68 and PB: 25.

We’re told Debra won $50,000 but her winnings doubled thanks to the Power Play.

The Michigan Lottery says she bought the ticket at a Shell gas station in Hastings on East Green Street.

“I buy three Powerball tickets a week and I always play Easy Pick numbers,” says Debra. “I called my friend and told him, ‘I think I won big,’ so he came over and checked my ticket on the Lottery app. I couldn’t believe it when he told me the ticket was worth $100,000!”

Debra will use her winnings to pay off the house and pocket the remainder, lottery officials say.

