Kent County man scores $8.75M jackpot playing Michigan Lottery

Posted at 9:25 AM, Sep 28, 2023
LANSING, Mich. — A Kent County man scored nearly $9 million playing Lotto 47!

The Michigan Lottery says the anonymous 60-year-old player won the $8.75 million jackpot after matching the numbers drawn on Aug. 19.

Those numbers were 07-16-18-27-39-40.

The winning ticket was purchased at Paris Spirits & Wine in Kentwood, lottery officials say.

“I checked the ticket Sunday morning and couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw I matched all the numbers. I called for my wife and had her look the ticket over to make sure I wasn’t seeing things,” the winner says. “Once my wife confirmed I’d won, she called for my son to have him triple check the ticket too. We were all stunned!”

We’re told the winner elected to receive a lump-sum cash payment of $6 million. He intends to finish renovating his home and invest the remainder.

