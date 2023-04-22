Funeral arrangements announced for Hastings fire chief

HASTINGS, Mich. — The Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs announced the funeral arrangements for Hastings Fire Chief Roger Caris who passed away Wednesday.

READ MORE: Hastings fire chief remembered as ‘true definition of a public servant’

Visitation will be held Sunday, April 23 from 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. and Monday, April 24 from 12 p.m.- 1 p.m. at the Barry Expo Center.

Caris’ funeral service will take place after Monday’s visitation at the Barry Expo Center.

It is set to start at 1 p.m.

The Barry Expo Center is at 1350 M-37 in Hastings.

Caris will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery.

He was 82 years old.

If you would like to send flowers, a card or plant a tree in remembrance of Caris, click here for his obituary.

