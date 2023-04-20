HASTINGS, Mich. — At the garage entrance of the Hasting Fire Department are a few fire trucks, tons of equipment, and a folding chair on the middle of the floor. Draped on it is a fireman’s coat, helmet, boots, and the badge that once belonged to Roger Caris.

Hastings Fire Chief remembered as ‘true definition of a public servant’

“People would think he was a grumpy old guy. But then you’d catch that little crack of smile that he’d have. You’d know he was doing it on purpose,” said assistant fire chief Rick Krouse during an interview with FOX 17 on Thursday. “He was a great leader, a great person. He’s going to be greatly missed here.”

Now, Caris’ smile is a memory.

Caris died on Wednesday, April 19 at 82 years old.

On Thursday, people stopped by the station to take pictures of the memorial set up for him.

Lauren Edwards Fox 17 A memorial in honor of Fire Chief Roger Caris who died Wednesday at age 82.

“Roger is the true definition of a public servant,” said Jeff Pratt, who was the police chief in Hastings for seven years. “He was always willing to serve the public and did it at a moment’s notice. There would be fire calls that would go out and Roger was one of the first people who would check into service. He was good at what he did.”

Caris, who was from the Carson City area, loved to hunt and golf, Krouse said. He first joined the department 49 years ago as a volunteer. Then he quickly became lieutenant and immediately after, the chief.

In recent years, he loved camping with his grandkids and mentoring younger firefighters in the industry, he said.

Lauren Edwards Fox 17 Fire Chief Roger Caris was known for mentoring young firefighters and law enforcement officers.

“I mean he was a mentor for many young firefighters. I can even say law enforcement officers because I looked up to Roger. He was kind of a mentor to me growing up,” said Pratt, who was with the police department for 34 years. “The community lost a bunch when we lost Roger yesterday.”

Caris’ visitation is scheduled for Sunday, April 23 at Gravatt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The following day his visitation will continue at the Barry Expo Center, where his funeral will be held at 1 p.m.

Krouse said both are expected to be a “packed house,” considering he was beloved by many people.

“He’s a tough chief but he’s a fair individual,” Krouse said. “A friend, you know, the number of years I’ve known him, he’s a friend, a confidant, a counselor, almost like another dad.”