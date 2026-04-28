First suspect convicted in 2024 murder of 79-year-old

BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The first of two suspects charged in the 2024 murder of a 79-year-old was convicted on all charges tied to the case.

A jury found Brady West guilty of first-degree, premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and armed robbery. The 31-year-old was the first person to be tried for the death of Jimmy Sykes on May 29, 2024.

Jurors ruled West and alleged co-defendant Brandon Mousseau lied to Sykes that morning, claiming they would take him out to breakfast before the two moved out of his home. Instead, they drove him from his town of Battle Creek into Barry County where the men used a hatchet on the 79-year-old, then ran him over with his own pickup truck.

The two stole Sykes' wallet, then drove off in the truck.

Sykes was found by neighbors that morning, who called police.

Within 48 hours, West and Mousseau were in custody.

The two were living with Sykes in his Battle Creek home at the time, stealing from the 79-year-old. Sykes told both of them to move out by the end of the month.

West will now serve a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole. A sentencing hearing is set for June 11.

Mousseau is still awaiting trial for matching charges tied to the case. His next hearing is scheduled in May.

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