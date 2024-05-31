Watch Now
Battle Creek man found dead outside Barry County home, suspects arrested

Posted at 2:12 PM, May 31, 2024
BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 79-year-old man's death is being treated as a homicide, and investigators say they've arrested the two people they say are responsible.

The Barry County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a home on Cloverdale Road between Bird Road and North Avenue on Wednesday, May 29 for a man lying in the driveway.

The deputies found 79-year-old Jimmy Sykes from Battle Creek was dead at the scene. His death is being treated as a homicide.

Two suspects in the case are in custody awaiting charges. No other details have been released.

