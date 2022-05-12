Crews rescue four people from Thornapple River current

THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Thornapple Township Emergency Services says four people got trapped under a bridge on the Thornapple River just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Emergency crews say they used rescue ropes to help all four people to shore.

No one got hurt, but TTES wants to remind everyone to be extra careful when in the river and do not go in at all when the current is strong.

TTES says crews lost a yellow foam life ring down river.

If you see it, TTES says not to go in the water to get it, but instead call 269-795-3350 so emergency crews can retrieve it.

