Barry County deputies warn of dangerous area on Thornapple River following recent water rescues

Posted at 5:23 PM, May 10, 2022
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are cautioning those who plan to spend time on Thornapple River following several water rescues in recent memory.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office says kayakers were rescued on each of those occasions.

We’re told there is a steep drop along a sharp turn upstream from Center Road, which deputies say is extremely difficult to navigate.

Swimmers and kayakers are advised to exercise caution while on the river.

The sheriff’s office adds 10 adults, 3 dogs and 1 child have been rescued since April.

