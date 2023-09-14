Barry County Sheriff says deadly crash involving Amish sulky carts likely caused by the sun

MAPLE GROVE TWP., Mich. — A 40-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy died after a crash involving two Amish sulky carts in Maple Grove Township on Tuesday. The crash occurred along East Cloverdale Road at about 7:15 p.m.

FOX 17 recently spoke to Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf, who said he believes that the sun is likely what caused the crash.

“There’s not much you can do about the sun, especially when the stars get around the autumn time,” said Sheriff Leaf. “And the sun seems to line up with East West roads more.”

According to Sheriff Leaf, the driver was coming up a hill and heading in the same direction as the two horse buggies when she collided with them.

Sheriff Leaf also says that his heart goes out to all parties that were involved in the crash.

“Just keep the family and your thoughts and prayers and families and your thoughts and prayers,” said Sheriff Leaf. “And hopefully, we all get through this just fine and maybe learn from it.”

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is still waiting on the results of the accident reconstruction, as well as some other tests. The driver is reported as cooperating with the investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube