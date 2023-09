NASHVILLE, Mich. — A car crashed into a horse and buggy in Nashville on Tuesday at about 7:15 p.m.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 17 that a woman called to report that she was involved in the accident.

She said that she came up on a hill, with the sun blocking her vision. She then hit a buggy that had at least three people in it.

FOX 17 sent a reporter to the scene Tuesday night, who reported that the roadway was closed, as deputies worked on the scene.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube