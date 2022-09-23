Barry County K9 Grizzly retires after 7 years

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A Barry County K9 has retired after nearly seven years on the job!

Grizzly retired on July 26, which the Barry County Sheriff’s Office says was also his eighth birthday.

We’re told Grizzly succeeded in tracking down his first subject on his first day with the department back in December 2015.

Since then, he has assisted with locating countless suspects, missing people, illegal drugs and much more, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office tells us Grizzly will spend his retirement watching television and enjoying cheeseburgers with Deputy Moore, his handler.

Barry County Sheriff's Office

