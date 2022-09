WYOMING, Mich. — After 8 years of service, Wyoming K-9 Chase is looking forward to belly rubs and naps on the couch according to the City of Wyoming.

Chase retired from the Wyoming Police Department Thursday.

The City of Wyoming wished him well over social media, saying he will be missed but they're excited for his next venture: endless games of fetch with Officer Patterson, his handler.

Thanks for your service, Chase. What a good boy!