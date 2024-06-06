Watch Now
Barry Co Undersheriff suspended from duties as Hastings Varsity baseball coach

Barry County Sheriff's Office via social media
Posted at 11:29 AM, Jun 06, 2024

HASTING, Mich. — Complaints from parents were enough for Hastings Area Public Schools to suspend Varsity baseball coach and County Undersheriff, Jason Sixberry, says Interim Superintendent, Tim Berlin.

A letter was sent home to parents saying an unnamed coach had been suspended, pending an investigation.

Berlin confirmed to FOX 17 Sixberry is the coach in question, saying recent complaints about the Undersheriff's activities were concerning enough to pull him away from the team during the school's investigation.

Sixberry Suspended - Letter from Hastings Area Schools.png

Details are sparse, however, as the letter explains the school is trying to respect the privacy of those involved.

The school has arranged for alternate coaching staff at this time.

FOX 17 in working to confirm further details and will update this story on air, online, and in the FOX 17 App.

