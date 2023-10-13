Avoiding a gas line shutoff: What to know about DTE meter inspections

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thousands of customers are at risk of having their gas lines cut if DTE isn't allowed to inspect their meters. It's a problem crews have encountered as homeowners either don't respond to scheduling requests or just refuse to let a DTE employee in their home.

If DTE has to cut your line, it could cost thousands to restore.

Most homes built in the last few decades have gas meters outside but there are thousands, mostly in older homes, that don't.

“In fact, just in the greater Grand Rapids area, we have approximately 26,000 inside meters," explained DTE Director of Operations for Greater Michigan Gas, Scotty Kehoe.

The state of Michigan requires DTE to perform meter assembly checks every three years but they need access inside the home to accomplish that.

So DTE is going customer to customer making sure everything is in working order.

“We’re looking for any signs of corrosion," Kehoe said. "We’re looking for any leaks, things of that nature that would be a concern.”

If it's time for your inspection, DTE will contact you either by mail or in person.

If you don't respond though, DTE will stop your service and it is an invasive process.

“That’s not a step that we at DTE want to take," Kehoe added. "That’s why this message is so important.”

Unfortunately, DTE has encountered hundreds of customers who just don't respond or flat-out refuse to let someone in their home for what is a less than 15-minute inspection.

Kehoe said, “It may be a cause for concern, or a cause to question when someone knocks on your door and sends you a notification that they need to enter your home.“

You're encouraged to look for official language on any communication, designated DTE contact information, and confirm that service technicians with DTE or Recon, which the energy company contracts with, have their employee ID's.

Ultimately, inspection is a requirement.

“We will still work to schedule that right up until the cut, but we need our customers to be responsive.”

If not, it could cost a customer $6,000 to reestablish service because sometimes it requires a new service line and relocating the meter.

DTE tells FOX 17 it has sent out more than 200 notices of shutoff and has disconnected eight so far.

If you have any questions you can call 877-853-9434.

