Authorities investigate deadly Alpine Township crash

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that took the life of a 65-year-old woman from Coopersville. Authorities say the crash happened Tuesday, April 29 at 3:52 PM at the intersection of 6 Mile Road NW and Bristol Avenue NW.

Kent County Sheriff's Office Intersection of 6 Mile Road NW & Bristol Avenue NW

Investigators say an SUV driven by a 55-year-old Comstock Park man was turning east onto 6 Mile Road NW when it collided with an eastbound sedan. The crash caused the SUV to roll over and forced the sedan off the roadway and into a field.

the 65-year-old woman from Coopersville was seated in the rear of the sedan, and was airlifted from the scene by AeroMed to an area hospital, but later died from her injuries.

Two other occupants in the sedan were taken to the hospital for their injuries, one is an elderly woman who is in critical condition. The driver of the SUV was also taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Kent County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Unit.

