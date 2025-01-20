At least two MSP cruisers struck by vehicles amid crashes in West Michigan

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Amid a flurry of crashes in West Michigan, at least two SUVs for Michigan State Police parked at the site of crashes were hit by another vehicle.

One happened in Muskegon County, another in Kent County along US-131 near West River Drive. Luckily the troopers and motorists involved were not hurt.

Michigan State Police A Michigan State Police cruiser sits along US-131 near West River Drive after it was hit at the scene of a previous crash.

Michigan State Police have called in additional personnel to help with the response to the crashes on the highways. MSP encourages drivers to slow down in this weather and allow extra space for the vehicle in front of you.

Along with the MSP cruisers, a truck from Comstock Fire and Rescue was hit while attending a crash scene on I-94.

So far there have been several multiple-vehicle pile-ups, including on I-96 near Alpine Avenue that closed the freeway for hours.

As of noon, two separate MSP cruisers have been struck while assisting motorists, one in Muskegon County and one in Kent County (photo at S/B US-131 at West River). Thankfully no one was injured.



Additional personnel have been called in to assist on the crashes but we need you… pic.twitter.com/YsYDozwL3J — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) January 20, 2025

