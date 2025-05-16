Amtrak train incident reported near Bangor

A heads up to people and families traveling to Chicago today, an Amtrak train traveling from Holland to Chicago has experienced a delay near Bangor, Michigan after striking a tree on the tracks.

According to an Amtrak spokesperson, the incident occurred earlier today, but no injuries have been reported. The train is currently stopped as authorities conduct inspections of the locomotive and track to determine the extent of any damage.

Passenger service is expected to resume once the inspections are complete and the track is cleared. Amtrak has not provided an estimated time for when normal operations will resume on this route.

Travelers are advised to check Amtrak's website or contact customer service for the latest updates on the status of this train and any potential schedule changes.

https://www.amtrak.com/home.html

