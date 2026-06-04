America 250: How a small-town Michigan cruise-in captures the spirit of American culture

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — A weekly car show in a small Michigan town is drawing enthusiasts from across the region — and sparking conversations about the deep connection between car culture and American identity.

The Wednesday Night Cruise-In at the Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners brings together owners and admirers of all ages every summer, parking classic cars, hot rods, and everything in between on the museum grounds.

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"Everybody has a beer and walks around, and there's music playing every Wednesday in the summer," Brad Olson said.

Olson and his wife, Joyce, make the drive from Galesburg to take it all in each week. For them, the event is as much about memory as it is about machinery.

"It's just a lot of nostalgia, like that '57 that just went by. I knew a friend who had one of those and spent 20 minutes trying to figure out where to put the gas in it when he first got it, you know, just little things like that," Olson said.

Nick Lacasse, executive director of the Gilmore Car Museum, said the cruise-in is a gathering built on shared passion rather than admission fees or formal programming.

"We shut the museum down, we open the gates. It's not about education, it's not about trying to make money off you. If you like cars, or you like looking at cars, we want to have a place for you to come and enjoy it, and share that camaraderie and that spirit," Lacasse said.

The crowd of cars that shows up reflects just how broadly that spirit resonates.

"Couldn't be more diverse, but everybody loves it. Everyone loves what each other has, and that's what's really cool," Lacasse said.

The cars themselves tell stories of individual pride and craftsmanship. Peter Beeke drove his 1966 Ford Fairlane 500 in from Kalamazoo — a car he built entirely on his own.

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"Painted it myself, I did everything on it. A lot of pride," Beeke said.

Jim Conway has been showing off his 1934 Chevy Roadster Pickup for decades, and at 87 years old, he has no plans to stop.

For Conway, the appeal of the cruise-in comes down to something simple.

"Cars, and they're all different," Conway said.

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When asked whether the variety of cars on display reflects something distinctly American, Conway did not hesitate.

"Exactly," Conway said.

Olson echoed that sentiment, describing the range of vehicles that show up each week.

"You bring whatever you got. There's everything from Grandpa's old car to these crazy hot rods," Olson said.

Jim King, who brought his 1965 Impala SS from Kalamazoo, said the social element is what keeps him coming back.

"The fun is driving them and talking about the car with other people," King said.

For King, the connection runs even deeper than that.

"Cars are America," King said.

From the strength of American muscle that has helped drive the country forward over the decades to the sense of community it has created, events like the Wednesday Night Cruise-In capture the best of not just car culture, but American culture as well.

The Wednesday Night Cruise-In takes place each Wednesday evening throughout the summer at the Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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