Ambulance service preparing to deliver love on Valentine's Day

(WXMI) — Here's your reminder that Valentine's Day is Monday!

A West Michigan ambulance service is preparing, not for broken hearts but to make sure that their customers know they're loved.

Life EMS's non-emergency mobility program loaded up something special Friday night: 150 long-stem roses that will go out to customers across Grand Rapids on Valentine's Day.

When they show up Monday to take their customer to an appointment, they'll have the surprise in hand.

"We want them to feel special on a day like Valentine’s Day,” said Stephanie Rahilly, supervisor of the mobility program. “It might be the first nice thing that’s happened for them in a while for them.”

Life EMS has been doing their Valentine's Day surprise for two decades and it has grown along the way with the associates even looking forward to giving out the roses every year.

It's a token of their appreciation to the customer and it's well worth it for the smile and gratitude they get in return.

The same thing is also happening down in Kalamazoo where another transport group with Life EMS will distribute an additional 125 roses.

RELATED: Valentine's Day flower prices are at an all-time high; here's how to save

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube