Allendale Township man faces long road to recovery following barn explosion

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Allendale Township man will be in the hospital for a long haul after an explosion in his pull barn claimed his right leg almost a week ago.

Jake Beintema says his brother's thankful to be alive.

“I’m still kind of in shock. It doesn't make sense to me,” Jake said. “I do know that he was either welding or grinding when it happened. He had his welding gloves on, and that saved his hands, which is huge.”

Carl Beintema is recovering at the hospital, following multiple surgeries and the amputation of his right leg. But the road to recovery isn't over.

Jake say he's praying for a speedy recovery, while doctors are doing everything they can to save Carl's left leg.

“He also had an artificial vein, plug into his left leg to get blood flow to the left foot,” Jake added.

Coming from a family of four brothers, Jake says his brother is a guy who loves being outside with his two girls and his wife Ashleigh.

“She's a warrior. She's doing as good as she can,” Jake added.

This family has faced a lot of tragedies. Jake says they lost one of his brothers in an accident a couple of summers ago.

“I just look to God. I mean, I always have and always will. Everything happens for a reason. That's according to God's will. Even though we can't see the reasoning behind this. We just pray that it'll work for Carl's good,” he added.

Jake and the rest of the family are looking to help Carl as he begins to heal. He says his brother has insurance but understands it can only cover so much.

“Unfortunately, financially with medical bills, who knows when he's gonna work,” Jake told FOX17.

You can help donate to help Carl during his recovery journey here.

