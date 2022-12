ALLENDALE, Mich. — Three departments are responding to a barn explosion in Allendale.

The explosion occurred at 10897 52nd Avenue.

Dispatch has confirmed to FOX 17 that there is currently a fire at the structure.

A man has been confirmed to have multiple injuries, including losing a leg.

The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew at the scene and will provide more details as they become available.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube