ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says a 29-year-old man drowned in the Kalamazoo River Friday evening.

Around 8:06 pm, Allegan County Central Dispatch got a call that someone had fallen into the Kalamazoo River at the Allegan Dam and had not resurfaced, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say another person also fell, but was able to grab onto a tree and wait for help.

The Allegan County Dive Team and Allegan Fire Department began searching, and a short time later, they found the 29-year-old not far from where he had entered the water.

Deputies say they tried to save his life, but they were unsuccessful.

The press release states that the preliminary investigation found that multiple people were standing waist-deep in the water, fishing in the strong current. The release says the current pushed them downstream where they stepped off of a drop-off and went under.

