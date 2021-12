HAITI — All of the missionaries who had been kidnapped in Haiti have now been freed, Christian Aid Ministries announced Thursday.

Twelve hostages were still being held before Thursday.

“Join us in praising God that all 17 of our loved ones are now safe,” Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement. “Thank you for your fervent prayers throughout the past two months. We hope to provide more information as we are able.”

