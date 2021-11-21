Watch
US missionaries say 2 abductees freed in Haiti

Matias Delacroix/AP
FILE - Homes stand densely packed in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Posted at 4:34 PM, Nov 21, 2021
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — An Ohio-based church organization says two of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti.

Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement Sunday saying the two “are safe, in good spirits and being cared for.

It said it could not give the names of those released, why they were freed, or other information. The group from Christian Aid Ministries was kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16. There are five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian. Their Haitian driver also was abducted.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
