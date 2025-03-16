West Michigan air quality improving

WEST MICHIGAN — Air quality is improving quickly across West Michigan today, after skies darkened for much of Saturday with a dark brown plume of dust and dirt overhead.

Saturday Poor Air Quality

For several hours Saturday afternoon, Grand Rapids had the WORST reported air quality in the entire country.

FOX 17

Strong southwesterly winds transported the dirt and dust from the Central and Southern Plains into the Great Lakes region.

For much of Saturday afternoon and evening, air quality was on the high end of the hazardous category, creating challenging conditions for people with respiratory difficulties.

FOX 17

Weather conditions today are allowing for rapid improvements to the air quality, as widespread moderate to heavy rainfall has helped to "wash out" the air.

FOX 17

