West Michigan air quality improving

Grand Rapids had the worst reported air quality in the country on Saturday
Air Quality Saturday March 15, 2025
Saturday Air Quality Tease.png
AIR QUALITY EXPLAINER.png
WEST MICHIGAN — Air quality is improving quickly across West Michigan today, after skies darkened for much of Saturday with a dark brown plume of dust and dirt overhead.

Saturday Poor Air Quality

For several hours Saturday afternoon, Grand Rapids had the WORST reported air quality in the entire country.

Saturday Air Quality Tease.png

Strong southwesterly winds transported the dirt and dust from the Central and Southern Plains into the Great Lakes region.

For much of Saturday afternoon and evening, air quality was on the high end of the hazardous category, creating challenging conditions for people with respiratory difficulties.

AIR QUALITY EXPLAINER.png

Weather conditions today are allowing for rapid improvements to the air quality, as widespread moderate to heavy rainfall has helped to "wash out" the air.

Sunday Rain.png

