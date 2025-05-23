Ada parent speaks about lawsuit filed against her by Lowell librarian

Christine Beachler, the media director of Lowell Area Schools, has filed a lawsuit against an Ada parent, claiming the parent has conducted a five-year 'harassment' campaign against her.

Beachler has worked in the district for over two decades. She says she's faced backlash since 2020 from Stefanie Boone, who identifies as a parent activist.

Beachler filed a 28-page lawsuit against Boone on May 13, alleging Boone disseminates false claims that Beachler "Distributes pornography to children, engages in grooming behavior, and violates state law prohibiting the distribution of sexually explicit material to minors."

Beachler insists these claims are untrue, telling FOX 17, "Clearly we do not; it would be illegal for us to have pornography in the library."

Beachler cited the Miller test, a legal standard used to determine if material is obscene, which is the normal practice for all libraries.

There are many incidents that have led to the suit, but one was specifically highlighted in a court document report, saying Boone attended a library tour in February 2025, where she filmed a video asking Beachler for the "porn section."

The video went viral with over one million views, according to court docs.

Comments on the video labeled Beachler disparagingly, calling her a 'groomer who distributes child pornography.'

Beachler says she received multiple death threats after the video was posted.

WXMI Court docs say the video was viewed by over 1 million people.

Boone responded to the allegations in a statement to FOX 17, saying, "As an experienced educator and a mother of 6, I have the unique advantage of seeing all perspectives within the world of education. I will always stand for parental rights and transparency in education, as is the law in Michigan."

Beachler affirms parents' rights to view their children's checked-out library content.

The Michigan Library Association supports this, stating, “We believe that while a specific book may not be the right fit for one person, it may still be the perfect fit for another. We must all work together to give all students space to think critically, prepare and explore the real world, and engage in civil discourse.”

Boone also has a federal lawsuit against Lowell Area Schools and Beachler from 2024.

Beachler says she hopes the issue can be resolved soon to focus on educating children without further disruption.

