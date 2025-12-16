A timeline: Decades of Catholic Church abuse reports continue to shape Michigan investigations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Catholic Church has faced extensive documentation of abuse spanning decades, with much of the evidence coming to light over the past 25 years through ongoing investigations and policy reforms.

A pivotal 2002 Boston Globe investigation brought widespread attention to clergy sexual abuse after revealing a former priest had sexually abused approximately 130 people over three decades. This reporting sparked national scrutiny of how the Catholic Church handled such allegations.

The scope of the problem became clearer when a 2004 Conference of Catholic Bishops survey revealed that children had accused more than 4,000 priests of sexual abuse between 1950 and 2002.

In response to growing concerns, the Diocese of Grand Rapids implemented policies in 2002 specifically designed to address and prevent sexual abuse of minors by clergy members.

However, investigations have persisted throughout Michigan. In 2018, the state Attorney General's office launched a comprehensive investigation into how Michigan's seven Catholic dioceses handled clergy sex abuse allegations dating back to 1950.

The investigation yielded significant results. Prosecutors brought sexual abuse charges against five Catholic priests in 2019 as part of the ongoing probe. By 2021, four individuals had pleaded guilty to various charges related to the allegations. A fifth person received a 15-year prison sentence in 2022. In total, 11 people have faced charges.

SEE MORE: Report on Catholic Diocese of Kalamazoo names 19 former priests accused of abuse

Most recently, the Catholic Diocese of Kalamazoo announced sweeping policy changes in April of last year to enhance protection for children and youth. The diocese also released a list of individuals, both living and deceased, who were being removed from eligibility to work with children in Catholic churches. The allegations against these individuals ranged from failing to prevent or report abuse to sexual assault.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube