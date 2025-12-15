51 former priests in GR Catholic Diocese accused of sexual misconduct, says Michigan Attorney General's Office

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 51 priests who worked in the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids over the past 75 years were accused of sexual misconduct by the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

The AG's office released a 336 page report on Monday detailing the allegations against the 51 men. It is part of an on-going investigation by Dana Nessel's department to uncover claims of abuse against clergy members, potentially bringing criminal charges. No new criminal charges were filed in conjunction with the report on the Diocese of Grand Rapids.

This report is the fifth released on the seven Dioceses in Michigan so far.

Of the 51 men listed in the report, only two had been convicted on criminal charges before December 15, 2025.

Shamaun Beas was convicted on two counts of 4th degree criminal sexual conduct in 2005. Dennis Wagner took a plea deal in a 1983 case where he served two years probation.

37 of the men in the report are known or presumed to be dead. The 14 living men are all believed to not be in active ministry, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Of the 51 priests named in the report, 38 were ordained by the Diocese of Grand Rapids.

The reports on the last two remaining Diocese in Michigan are expected to be released in 2026, said Nessel.

