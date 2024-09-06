A Ride to Remember: Gold star families, family of fallen marine Miguel Nava honored

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Friday, a ride across Kent County honored gold star families, the family of Miguel Nava, a fallen marine, and World War II veterans.

"A gold star family is someone that lost their son in combat," founder of the Finish the Mission Veteran Relief Fund Tom Antor said.

The ride was escorted by law enforcement and started at Fricano's Pizza. Guests of honor were driven in a limo bus furnished by Affordable Limousine, making stops along the way at Cedar Springs High School, Kent City High School and Sparta High School. The bus then made its way through multiple schools in Comstock Park's district, ending at Comstock Park High School.

“We do this every year because we promise we’ll never forget,” Antor said.

The ending in Comstock Park was a special one. Students lined the street, waving flags, as they do at each school. But Comstock Park meant something special to one family in the limo bus: the Navas.

Students were welcomed to an assembly, where all families were honored. The Nava family received special honors at the event, as Nava attended Comstock Park High School. Friday also is the Patriot football game night. Nava played football while attending Comstock Park High School.

“We’re stronger together. We’re here to support one another. A gold star family is a group you really don’t want to be in. So you’ve got to take the time to let people know you care,” gold star parent John Burri said.

The whole Nava family attended the event, including Nava's wife and young child, proudly wearing a jersey with his late father's name on the back.

FOX 17 caught up with Nava's brother after the ceremony.

“I love my brother. He was the best person I knew. So it feels nice, everyone here to acknowledge him,” Nikolas Javier Nava said.

Nava's family was presented with his portrait. Portraits were also done for gold star families in Kent County. Still, it's hard for family to talk about.

“It’s kind of like ripping up an old scab. So that part is not the best, not the easiest. When you see people around showing the love for my family, and everyone gathered here for Miguel… you know, that helps, and it’s nice to see," Nikolas Nava said.

Tonight's football game is also scheduled to honor Nava. You can find more information here.

