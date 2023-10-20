Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

A quick picker upper for iconic Rosie's Diner sign near Rockford

Crews removed the iconic 'Rosie's Diner' sign from atop a diner car near Rockford Friday morning. The diner was made famous in the 70s and 80s as the backdrop for the 'Bounty paper towel' commercials.
Rosie's Diner sign comes down, signaling official end of an era
Rosie's Diner Sign
Rosie's Diner Sign
Rosie's Diner Sign
Rosie's Diner Sign
Posted at 9:29 AM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 09:55:35-04

NEAR ROCKFORD, Mich. — A piece of West Michigan history is on the move.

Crews removed the iconic "Rosie's Diner" sign from atop the diner car near Rockford Friday morning.

Rosie's Diner Sign

The diner was made famous by the Bounty paper towel commercials featuring Nancy Walker. She played Nancy the waitress who cleaned up spills with the "Quick Picker Upper" in the 70s and 80s.

The diner was built in 1946.

West Michigan resident Jerry Berta bought it and moved it from New Jersey to Rockford in 1991. He sold it to new owners in 2006.

The diner ultimately closed in 2011.

Rosie's Diner Sign

Berta tells FOX 17 the diner was recently sold and is expected to be moved from the current location on 14 Mile Road near Rockford.

Dawn Perry, the new owner, says the diner cars are being moved to a town in Missouri in the coming weeks.

We'll have much more on the future of this famous spot later today on FOX 17.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book