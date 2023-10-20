A quick picker upper for iconic Rosie's Diner sign near Rockford

NEAR ROCKFORD, Mich. — A piece of West Michigan history is on the move.

Crews removed the iconic "Rosie's Diner" sign from atop the diner car near Rockford Friday morning.

FOX 17

The diner was made famous by the Bounty paper towel commercials featuring Nancy Walker. She played Nancy the waitress who cleaned up spills with the "Quick Picker Upper" in the 70s and 80s.

The diner was built in 1946.

West Michigan resident Jerry Berta bought it and moved it from New Jersey to Rockford in 1991. He sold it to new owners in 2006.

The diner ultimately closed in 2011.

FOX 17

Berta tells FOX 17 the diner was recently sold and is expected to be moved from the current location on 14 Mile Road near Rockford.

Dawn Perry, the new owner, says the diner cars are being moved to a town in Missouri in the coming weeks.

We'll have much more on the future of this famous spot later today on FOX 17.