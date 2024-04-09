'A human right to be safe'; Nessel, state lawmakers hold roundtable with GR domestic violence organization

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Monday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and other state lawmakers met with a West Michigan organization that helps Latinx individuals in unhealthy relationships.

“It's so important for the Latino community to have a voice,” said Andrea Inosteroza, the founder and director of Puertas Abiertas.

Inosteroza created the nonprofit organization in 2019. It offers therapy, support groups and other services to Latinx women and men impacted by domestic violence.

READ MORE: Local organization helps Latinx domestic violence victims, survivors

During the roundtable discussion with Nessel and Reps. Carol Glanville and John Fitzgerald, members of Puertas Abiertas shared their experiences with the issue. They also advocated for additional state dollars so programs like it can thrive in communities across Michigan.

“It’s an amazing opportunity,” said Inosteroza. “It’s so valuable for their self-esteem, for the work they're doing.”

Inosteroza says Latinx individuals often hesitate to report their abuse to traditional domestic violence organizations because of language barriers, cultural stigmas and legal status.

According to a survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released in October 2022, 42% of Latina women reported domestic violence relationships during their lifetime.

“[It’s] a human right to be safe,” said Inosteroza.

Inosteroza worries years of progress made by Puertas Abiertas may soon be lost though; she explains after the death of Ruby Garcia, the organization began to see a decline in new clients.

“I know we’re at the start of the month, but it was a huge impact,” said Inosteroza. “People get ... when they start feeling safe, they start feeling they can come forward. Something [like that] happens, and then they go back.”

READ MORE: Donald Trump speaks in Grand Rapids about border concerns, murder of Ruby Garcia

Inosteroza attributes the issue to speeches and statements from politicians, which blamed Garcia’s death on her alleged killer being in the United States illegally.

“There are many situations in which our clients are married to citizens of United States and they usually tell them, … ‘They are going to call immigration; you don't have documents; they are going to take the kids away from you,’” said Inosteroza. “It’s hard for them, so they prefer not to say anything and just keep it for themselves.”

Inosteroza believes the focus should instead be on Garcia and the larger program of domestic violence. She hopes events like the roundtable help leaders understand that and says until they do, members of Puertas Abiertas will continue to share their stories.

“We want them to come forward; we want to listen to them; we want to help them, [and] we can help them,” said Inosteroza. “Maybe it's going to take a little bit more to get the trust now, but we're here; we're not going to go anywhere, and we're gonna keep fighting and helping everybody.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube