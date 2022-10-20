Local organization helps Latino domestic violence victims, survivors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local organization hopes to help Latino people in West Michigan overcome obstacles that empower them to live free from harm.

Puertas Abiertas was founded in 2019 by Andrea Inostroza.

The nonprofit organization offers therapy, support groups for adults and children, and other services to Latino domestic violence victims.

“We deserve to be respected, valued, and appreciated,” said Inostroza.

It's partnered with more than 50 other organizations in the area to further connect them to resources.

Inostroza says she used to work as a counselor in a predominately Hispanic school, which is where she learned about the impact of abuse and inspired her to start Puertas Abiertas.

“I realized one of the biggest issues families were having was domestic abuse,” said Inostroza. “That was the reason why the kids were having behavior issues, low grades, suicidal ideation or intent.”

Puertas Abiertas currently works with 400 women, 26 men, and more than 600 kids.

“We are teaching them safety, healthy relationships,” said Inostroza. “How to break that circle, how to show respect to the mother, respect for the father, respect for each other, how to stop the hitting between parents to the children, and how to work with organizations like Child Protective Services.”

According to a survey released this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 42% of Hispanic women reported experiencing an intimate partner violence relationship during their lifetime.

It’s a statistic that impacts Julieta Tornes.

“I’d have to make a call and ask, ‘Can I do this? Can I buy that?’” said Tornes.

Tornes now works as Puertas Abiertas’ program manager, but initially came to the organization as a client two years ago.

She says Puertas Abiertas helped her find an immigration attorney among other things, but she calls the support from the nonprofit the most valuable resource.

“I feel secure,” said Tornes. “My kids can see it, my kids are so happy - they’re part of the progress.”

She added, “They trust you. When you are in an abuse situation, you are basically dead. You don’t believe in yourself. You don’t think you can trust.”

According to Torres, language barriers, cultural stigmas, and legal status frequently prevent Latinos from seeking assistance.

Both she and Inostroza hope Puertas Abiertas changes that.

“To see a mom who was abused in the most horrible ways… to be able to value herself, to appreciate herself, and to be able to say, ‘I’m beautiful, I deserve to be happy, I want to be happy,’ - it means the world to me,” said Inostroza.

Puertas Abiertas is available 24/7. People can call or email to connect with their team.

Puertas Abiertas is also hosting a fundraising event at The Score on November 14 from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. 10% of total sales between those hours will be donated to the organization.