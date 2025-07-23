BYRON TWP., Mich. — Byron Township gears up for the 89th Annual Byron Days Festival, an event that not only promises fun but also boosts the local economy.

Grace Wells, a Byron Center native and employee at Housemans Ice Cream, notes the increase in activity during the festival: “I would say that it definitely gets a lot more crazy in the shop.” she said.

The festival, beginning Thursday, is expected to attract a crowd of 10,000 to 15,000 visitors over the weekend, according to Parade Director J.R. Muller.

“The last couple of years we moved it to Whistle Stop Park. It used to be in downtown. But right now we’ve got more space. We actually can’t even fill the park,” he said.

The Byron Days Festival is a family favorite event, especially for residents like Jaxon and his mom Sarah Weemhof.

WATCH: BYRON CENTER OFFICIALS AND RESIDENTS TALK ABOUT ANNUAL FESTIVAL

89th Byron Days Festival to Attract Thousands, Boost Local Economy

“He comes out for the rides. He likes carnival rides, and like the fair food,” Sarah said.

The festival's economic impact is significant.

“Economically, obviously, getting people to come and see us in the parade, and getting to know local businesses are very important,” Muller said.

Local businesses, such as Houseman's Ice Cream, are eager for the influx of visitors.

“That definitely brings a lot more people, which makes sales go up, which is good for us,” Wells said.

Houseman's Ice Cream will be open throughout the festival weekend and plans to pass out ice cream at Saturday's parade.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube