6 YEARS LATER: Human remains give hope to family waiting for answers

NEWYAGO COUNTY, Mich. — A loved one of a person who went missing several years ago has renewed hope after learning that human remains were found Monday.

Steve Millis was last seen alive on Jan. 4, 2019. Millis's stepsister Cindy LaNore hasn't given up hope that he will be found one day.

"My Christmas wish, I posted Steve's missing poster, and I said, 'My Christmas wish is that we find Steve today,'" LaNore said. "Not having closure is just something that, as a sister, I can't get over until I can actually put him to rest."

LaNore has her scrapbook full of moments frozen in time of her brother when he was much younger.

"You know what? We had good memories," she added. "I basically have said goodbye. When I go visit Mom and Dad, I will say, 'I know Stevie's with you.' So that gives me comfort."

Cindy believes Steve was killed after getting involved with a bad group of people.

"He was into trouble. It's a part of life. I didn't get involved with that side of Steve," LaNore added.

The news of human remains found in a wooded area near Rothbury Monday has given her a sliver of hope.

"Never will a day go by that I won't miss him. He was my baby brother," LaNore said. "Having a loved one missing is probably one of the ... worst possible things that can happen because you don't know."

Rothbury is just 20 miles from Hesperia, where Millis was last seen alive. LaNore says she still puts up flyers, hoping to get an answer.

"Every time I go to the grocery stores or I go through town, a lot of businesses still have them up. I put them up at [the] grocery store," LaNore said.

Millis's sister knows the answer of whose remains found in Rothbury will be made public soon. If they aren’t her brother’s, she is OK with that.

"I believe it's that of Kevin that disappeared in this area," LaNore said. "We may not have found Steve, but at least a family is going to get closure, and they deserve that."

No arrests have ever been made in this case. FOX 17 reached out to the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office, who headed up the investigation six years ago into Millis’s disappearance.

