MSP investigating human remains discovered near Rothbury

ROTHBURY, Mich. — State troopers are investigating after human remains were discovered near Rothbury.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says they responded to initial reports on Monday.

We’re told more evidence was collected Tuesday but investigators have yet to identify who the remains belonged to.

MSP credits Western Michigan University’s Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine for their help in recovering the remains.

The discovery is currently under investigation as troopers await autopsy results.

