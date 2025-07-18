49-year-old in hospital after crash in Oshtemo Township

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that injured a person walking near W Main Street and North 8th Street in Oshtemo Township. Authorities say it happened Thursday, July 17 around 10:30 PM, when Dispatch received 911 calls about a person that was hit by a vehicle.

Investigators say the motorist was traveling east on W Main Street when they hit a 49-year-old pedestrian. The victim of the crash was transported to a local hospital by Life EMS and is in critical condition. KCSO says no arrests have been made, and no names are being released at this time. Authorities have not released details of what the vehicle may look like, or if the crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at (269) 383-8748 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100. You can also report information online at kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

