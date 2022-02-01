3-year-old boy dials 911 from Apple Watch

(WXMI) — A cute, innocent moment caught on camera has become a learning lesson for an Ottawa County family and so many others.

A little boy calls 911 from what his parents thought was a disabled Apple Watch.

As the parents found out, it could still make emergency calls.

Three-year-old Landon was given the disconnected watch as a toy to pretend with... but as it turns out all your device needs is a battery and it is connected enough to make an emergency call.

That's what happened last night when Landon crawled into the crib with his younger brother to play and show him the watch, then someone started speaking to them through the watch.

Of course, the kids were friendly, saying “hello,” but the 911 dispatcher had a job to do to make sure there was not an actual emergency.

Meanwhile, Landon's mom started hearing a strange voice in her child's room through the monitor.

“I was like, ‘Leon, they're calling 911.’ And he's like, ‘What?’ And he ran up there,” recalls Andrea Hendrix, Landon’s mother. “And I was like, ‘Oh no, what happened?’ But luckily the dispatcher was great with him, and he was answering the questions appropriately. But luckily, it wasn't too much of a deal.”

This isn't the first time they've dealt with this. In fact, they say it's very common.

The Ottawa County dispatch received more than 900 hang-up calls in January alone.

