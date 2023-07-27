20K gallons of untreated wastewater spills into St. Joseph River

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — The public is advised to avoid going into the St. Joseph River after 20,000 gallons of untreated wastewater emptied into it Wednesday night.

Sharing a notice from the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency (BHSJ CHA), the Three Rivers Police Department (TRPD) says the no-contact advisory impacts the area between the Broadway Street and Withers Road bridges.

We’re told the discharge was detected at 9:30 p.m. and was rectified two hours later.

Officials say heavy rainfall caused the pumps to become overwhelmed.

The news comes more than two weeks after 500,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled into the river. The BHSJ CHA says that discharge was caused by a force main break, which is still being repaired.

READ MORE: No contact advisory issued after 500K gallons of wastewater empties into St. Joseph River

Pet owners are advised to keep animals out of the water as well.

Those who may have touched the water since 9:30 p.m. are asked to take showers and wash their clothes.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube