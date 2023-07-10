No contact advisory issued after 500K gallons of wastewater empties into St. Joseph River

(WXMI) — Communities in Southwest Michigan are urged to stay away from the St. Joseph River after 500,000 gallons of untreated wastewater emptied into it Friday.

Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency (BHSJ CHA) says they were notified by the Three Rivers Wastewater Treatment Plant on Friday that a force main break caused wastewater to pour into the river near the Broadway Street Bridge.

The public is advised not to touch the water downstream from the discharge site through Constantine. All animals should be kept away from the river. Communities south of Constantine should exercise caution as well.

Those who may have had contact with the St. Joseph River since 9:30 p.m. on July 7 are urged to shower and wash their clothes. Any pets that have gone into the water should also be washed.

Health officials say the advisory will be lifted once testing yields normal levels of coliform.

Visit BHSJ CHA’s website for more information.

