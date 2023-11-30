2 business expansions to add 138 jobs in Wayland, Spring Lake Twp.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday a pair of business expansions will add 138 jobs in West Michigan.

P&THE Manufacturing will absorb Turbo Components, Inc. (TCI) in Spring Lake Township after the latter went bankrupt in April, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor. P&THE will add 107 jobs with an estimated $2.6 million in generated investment.

Meanwhile, the state says Walinga USA Inc. is expanding in Wayland with a new building and 31 added jobs. That project is expected to generate $8.3 million in investments.

“Today’s investments will create 138 good-paying jobs and invest nearly $11 million into Spring Lake and Wayland, building on Michigan’s economic momentum,” says Governor Whitmer. “Our economic development efforts have helped us bring thousands of good-paying, middle-class manufacturing jobs home and created in-demand, high-skill opportunities for Michiganders in every region of our state. I am grateful to P&THE Manufacturing and Walinga USA for choosing to expand and invest here in Michigan. Let’s keep working together so every family, community, and business can ‘make it’ in Michigan.”

