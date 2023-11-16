Business expansions in Sparta, Muskegon to create 66 new jobs

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a pair of West Michigan business expansions Thursday resulting in the addition of 66 new jobs.

Beacon Recycling will add 36 jobs in Muskegon while facilitating the state’s growing sustainability initiative, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor. The expansion — supported by a $500,000 grant from the Micro Michigan Business Development Program — is estimated to yield $17.5 million in capital investment within three years.

Meanwhile, the state says 30 jobs will be added to Cascade Die Casting in Sparta amid increased growth and demand for their products. The expansion will include new equipment and production space with $180,000 from the Michigan Business Development Program, netting $6 million in total investment.

“Today’s investments by these Michigan companies will create 66 good-paying jobs and invest more than $23 million into communities in West Michigan, proving that Michigan is on the move and open for business,” says Governor Whitmer. “Our economic development efforts have helped us bring home tens of thousands of good-paying, middle-class manufacturing jobs back home and expanded economic opportunities for Michiganders in every region of our state. I applaud Beacon Recycling and Cascade Die Casting for their decision to keep growing right here in Michigan, and together, I know we can help anyone ‘make it’ in Michigan.”

Visit Beacon Recycling’s or Cascade Die Casting’s websites for career opportunities.

