17-year-old Kelloggsville junior wins Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The annual Youth of the Year scholarship, sponsored by the Boys & Girls Club, is a nationwide celebration recognizing outstanding young individuals. Wednesday in Grand Rapids, excitement built as this year's Youth of the Year was announced.

The Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year award goes beyond academic achievements and citizenship.

Patrick Placzkowski, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club Grand Rapids, explains the essence of the program.

“Lots of times, they’ll share some of the struggles that they’ve been going through as they’ve been growing up and maturing,” Placzkowski said.

Wednesday, the atmosphere was festive as three young people were honored. All winners will receive a new laptop, donated by Comcast, while the two runners-up will each receive $500. The grand prize winner will be awarded a $1,500 scholarship.

Placzkowski outlines what it takes to be considered for the award.

“They have to write an essay. They have to do a speech, which is the most nerve-wracking part,” Placzkowski said.

Then the moment everyone had been waiting for arrived: the naming of this year's winner.

Cyrus Armstrong, a 17-year-old junior at Kelloggsville, expressed his surprise at winning.

“I was surprised I actually won,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong credits the Boys & Girls Club for playing a pivotal role in his development.

“The Boys & Girls Club has done a lot for me. They impacted me and my peers in a good way. They made us be more stronger. They made us be more accountable as we get older,” Amstrong said.

He adds that the club has motivated him to continue improving himself.

“It really made me keep pushing myself to be a better person,” Armstrong said.

Surrounded by family as he received the award, he acknowledged those who supported him.

“Shout out to God, because if it wasn’t for Him, I wouldn’t be here today. Thank you to my family, my friends. I love y’all so much,” Armstrong said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube