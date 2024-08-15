$150K: Nonprofits team up to help youths find and maintain jobs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The AYA and the Source are two Grand Rapids-area nonprofits with different focuses.

The AYA supports young people who need it most while navigating instability, whether it be youth facing homelessness or a mental health crisis and beyond.

The Source helps people navigate employment and the workplace.

$150,000 was awarded to support a partnership between the organizations to help the young people at the AYA find gainful employment.

The grant is thanks to the Steelcase Foundation.

“With career development, sort of interview prep, resume building. All sorts of things that would be preparing someone to enter into the workforce,” Program Manager Lourdes Jordan said.

The Source is working with employers who know the needs of the young people of the AYA.

“We have intentionally partnered with employers that understand the circumstances that the youth that are involved with AYA are experiencing,” Jordan said.

It means everything to the folks who work at the AYA.

“It gives them a lot more hope. It instills hope into them. It gives them a lot more confidence to move forward in life,” AYA Supportive Programs Coordinator Madelynn Bursley said.

