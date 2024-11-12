Watch Now
15-year-old accidentally shot in Grand Rapids Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police responded to an accidental shooting on Tuesday, on Sherman Street SE near Benjamin Avenue.

Police tell FOX 17 a 15-year-old accidentally shot themselves around 7:40 a.m. The teen's injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

FOX 17 asked if there was any investigation because of Michigan's safe storage gun law. Police say a safe storage investigation is underway.

